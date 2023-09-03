Electricity bills issue being used for political point-scoring: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said some sections of media had misreported the recent interaction of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar with journalists in Islamabad regarding the electricity bills issue.

Murtaza Solangi, in a news statement, clarified that when the prime minister was asked during the interaction whether the electricity bills had caused chaos or anarchy in the country, he ruled out the anarchy, but did not dismiss the matter as non-issue.

He said the prime minister had not stated that the issue of electricity bills was not worrisome for the people, rather he explained what were the reasons behind the expensive electricity.

The prime minister reaffirmed in the media interaction that the solution would soon be worked out, Solangi added. He said those who were responsible for the current situation had also been using the issue for political point-scoring in the wake of the upcoming election.

PM Kakar never said that people’s problems were “unjust”, he added. He said some responsible journalists had also confirmed that the prime minister had not referred to the matter of electricity bills as a non-serious issue. Instead, he had stated that the country had commitments with international organizations, assuring that a solution would be worked out for the people without compromising the promises made to the organizations.

The minister said ironically, it was projected in some sections of media that the prime minister was not concerned about people’s difficulties, which was unjust and against journalistic norms. He appealed to the media to report news according to the facts.

The minister also cited a couplet from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Poetry to comment on the misreporting of the media interaction.