Imran’s lawyers say he will talk only on elections

Three of incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan’s lawyers said after meeting him in jail on Saturday that he was “willing to talk to all” but only on elections.

“Finally met Khan sahib at Attock jail with other colleagues. Thank God, he is in great spirit but is concerned about the ongoing uncertainty, inflation, and terrorism. He is willing to talk to all BUT about the election,” his lawyer, Barrister Gohar Khan, posted on X.

Similarly, lawyer Nadeem Haider Panjutha posted: “Khan sahib dismissed all fake news about him seeking pardon, worrying and wanting to leave the country. He said ‘I will live and die in Pakistan’.

“He also said we are willing to talk to all but just on elections.”

Meanwhile, another of Imran’s lawyers, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, said: “Khan sahib said today that he will talk to any political party or institution on the matter of holding elections.”

Early elections had been a key demand of the PTI since Imran’s prime ministerial term ended prematurely following a no-confidence motion in April last year. After his ouster from the top office, the ex-premier launched an aggressive campaign under the slogan of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, calling for elections and blaming the incumbent government and army leadership for his ouster.

Simultaneously, Imran also invited the then-Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government multiple times for talks on elections, but negotiations that eventually began in April between his party and the coalition in power at the time remained unsuccessful. During a recent interaction with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials, PTI leaders stressed that elections should be held within the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days — by November 9 — following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9 as mandated under Article 224 of the Constitution. The ECP, however, has ruled out elections this year, citing the notification of results of the new digital 2023 census and Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, which states: “The commission shall delimit constituencies after every census is officially published.”

But the PTI’s stance was that there was no need for delimitation at this time. Meanwhile, Imran remains imprisoned at Attock jail and continues to face several cases.