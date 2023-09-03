Pakistan-origin TikToker, mother jailed for life for murder in fatal crash

A social media influencer and her mother have been sentenced to life in prison for the “cold-blooded” murder of two men following a fatal car chase in the UK’s Leicestershire. According to BBC, Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari, aged 24 and 46 respectively, were convicted of orchestrating the killings of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21.

The motive behind the gruesome murders was revealed in Leicester Crown Court as it emerged that Hussain had threatened to expose his affair with Ansreen Bukhari, which led to a plot of “love, obsession, and extortion.” The court was told that Mahek Bukhari, a social media influencer with a substantial online following, had become “entirely self-obsessed.”

Justice Timothy Spencer KC handed down the sentences, ordering Mahek to serve a minimum of 31 years and eight months behind bars, while Ansreen was given a minimum term of 26 years and nine months.

The tragic events unfolded as the Bukharis “lured” Hussain to a meeting in a Tesco car park under the pretense of reimbursing him £3,000 he had spent during their relationship. Their plan was to retrieve Hussain’s mobile phone, which they believed contained explicit images of Ansreen. However, their scheme took a deadly turn when a masked gang, recruited by the Bukharis, ambushed Hussain and Ijazuddin. The victims were pursued at high speeds, reaching up to 90mph, along the A46 by a Seat Leon and an Audi TT. The chase ended tragically when their Skoda Fabia crashed into a tree, engulfed in flames. Justice Spencer categorically condemned the acts, stating, “The prosecution categorised this as a story of love, obsession, and extortion, and they are right. They were also right in categorising this case as one of cold-blooded murder.”

Highlighting the influence of social media in the case, Justice Spencer noted that platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where Mahek Bukhari had garnered tens of thousands of followers, played a central role. He admonished Mahek for her “tawdry fame” and her “warped values” that showed “no apparent awareness” of the consequences of her actions.

Ansreen’s involvement was attributed to the “perceived glamour” of her daughter’s career, as she often featured in online posts and attended various promotions and shisha bar openings. The judge remarked that this world was vastly different from her life as a mother and housewife. The judge scolded Ansreen for her “calamitous decision” to involve Mahek in the dispute with Hussain, citing key WhatsApp messages from Mahek that indicated a sinister intent. As the sentences were handed down, Mahek Bukhari blew a kiss to her father, who was present in court, before being taken into custody.

The judge concluded that Ansreen should have acted as the “grown-up” in the situation. “You allowed your understandable concern about exposure to strip you of any rational judgement,” he further said.