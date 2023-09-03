Maryam slams PTI chief for hiring UK barrister

The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday castigated the PTI chief for hiring an advocate for the legal battle against “unlawful detention and human rights abuses.” Maryam described the move as PTI’s double standards. She said the PTI head had selected a person who remained a lawyer of Salman Rushdie. Reports said the PTI chief had hired the services of British barrister Geoffrey Robertson to represent him in the international courts. The decision to hire Robertson has been confirmed by the party on its X account, where it shared a screenshot of a post by the Doughty Street Chambers – a set of barristers’ chambers based in the UK. The deposed prime minister is incarcerated in the Attock jail in the cipher case. The Islamabad High Court had overturned his conviction in the Toshakhana case but freedom remained elusive for him as he was arrested in the cipher case in which he is on judicial remand till Sept 13.