Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh

WELLINGTON: Seamer Lockie Ferguson will captain New Zealand for the first time on the international stage during their three-match 50-overs tour of Bangladesh, his team was announced Saturday.

The 32-year-old will skipper the Black Caps in Bangladesh at the end of September following their current white ball games in England. “Lockie is an experienced bowler and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. Ferguson gained experience captaining the Black Caps in tour wins against English county sides Worcestershire and Gloucestershire last month.

He will lead against Bangladesh with New Zealand’s regular one-day captain Kane Williamson and stand-in skipper Tom Latham both absent. Williamson is recovering from a knee injury while Latham is among a group of senior players who will miss the games in Bangladesh to prepare for the 50-overs World Cup in India, starting in October.

Latham, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee are all rested.

“Lockie is an experienced bowler at the international level, and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole,” head coach Gary Stead said. “He stepped into the role for the warm-up matches in England and led a group with a lot of moving parts well.

“We have a very full schedule between now until the end of our tour to Pakistan in April including the World Cup and the start of the new World Test Championship cycle so trying to keep players and staff fresh and ready at the right times is paramount,” Stead added.

Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham weren’t considered for selection because of the birth of their first children.

The three ODIs will take place in Dhaka on September 21, 23 and 26 with the teams then heading to India for the World Cup.