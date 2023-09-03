CTD arrests five alleged female terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 5 suspected females terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 27 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 27 suspected persons were interrogated and 5 alleged females terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Faiza, Fakhira, Eman Maria and Javeria, he said and added that she belong to the banned organizations Daesh. He said that the arrest of these alleged females terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Lahore and Sheikhupura. He said that the protective fuse wire 18 feet, 14 books of banned outfits, 21 pamphlets, 29 stickers, 3 receipt books, 3 Mobile phones and 26070 rupees in cash were recovered from the possession of arrested females terrorists. The spokesman said that the females terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered cases against the alleged females terrorists in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasure, and shifted them to an unknown location, he added. He said that 304 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 15225 persons were checked, 76 suspects were arrested, 66 FIRs were registered and 16 recoveries were made durting these operations.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 11111.