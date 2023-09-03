Minister promises better health facilities

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the Punjab government is making sincere efforts to provide better health facilities to people.

He was addressing an awareness seminar, organised by the CCL Pharmaceuticals on Gut-Brain connection at a local hotel on Saturday.

Dr. Javed Akram appreciated the CCL and other stakeholders for holding an awareness seminar on a very important topic. “We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life,” he said.

The minister said that Pakistan’s Society of Internal Medicine is going to hold an international conference from Sept 22 to 24 at PC Bhorban in which experts from all-over the world would participate. He said: “Population of the country is growing by every passing hour so we will have to provide better health facilities to people in the same ratio.”

Every 50-year-old person in Pakistan is suffering from high blood pressure. “To protect people of Pakistan from various dangerous and deadly diseases and epidemics, we will have to resort to modern technology,” he said.

The minister distributed commemorative shields among speakers at the end of the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Aftab Mohsin, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran from King Edward Medical University, Dr. Junaid Rasool, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Prof. Dr. Tariq Wasim, Associate Prof. Dr. Somia Iqtdar from King Edward Medical University, Assistant Professor Dr. Wafa Qaiser from Gulab Devi Hospital and a large number of doctors participated.

DC inspects dengue measures: The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Saturday visited Union Council UC-119, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and informed house owners about dengue preventive measures.

The deputy commissioner visited the house of a dengue patient at DHA-EME Housing Society and reviewed the case response in the house and nearby area. She also inquired about the heath of the patient and the field teams’ response.

She inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larva elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.

Around 20 new dengue cases were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, she said and added that eight cases were reported in Cantt, five in Wahga, three in Ravi Town while one each in Aziz Bhatti and Allama Iqbal Town. She said that dengue larva was eliminated at 1,043 points during inspection in the period.

The deputy commissioner instructed the field teams to ensue registration of dengue cases response on the official dashboard and also ensure door marking after indoor surveillance. She said that every park of the city should be checked after recent rain. She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up fumigation.