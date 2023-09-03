22 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

As many as 22 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 243.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Saturday said that, among the new cases, seven patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, five of each from Chaklala Cantonment, and Municipal Corporation area while one patient reported from tehsil Gujar Khan.

He said 69 patients were admitted to the City’s allied hospitals, out of which 33 were confirmed cases while 184 were discharged after treatment.