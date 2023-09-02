Maya Ali speaks up on hike in petroleum prices

A-list actor Maya Ali spoke against the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products, urging those in power to be considerate towards the people of the country. Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Maya Ali spoke about the latest hike in the petrol and diesel price by the caretaker government.

With a screengrab of a news headline, featuring the updated price, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star wrote, “Things are getting out of control. With every passing minute, everything just seems to be getting more and more expensive.”

“For Gods sake, please think about your people, it will increase the ratio of crime,” she added.

“Come out of your air conditioned room and instead of fighting for power, fight for your country and your people,” Ali urged. “This isn’t what the sacrifices were made for.” It is pertinent to mention that the caretaker government hiked the price of petrol by Rs 14.9 per litre, according to a notification issued yesterday by the Finance Ministry, after which, the rate of petrol has reached Rs 305.36 per litre.

Meanwhile, with an increase of Rs 18.44, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) went up to Rs 311.84 per litre.