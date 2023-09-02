SAY HELLO TO THE NEW FRIEND

In the never-evolving landscape of telecommunications, a promising new digital telco experience has emerged, aiming to disrupt legacy telcos by offering a seamless, digital, and highly convenient alternative. With the allure of seemingly unlimited data and unlimited calling to any network along with a frictionless digital onboarding process, it’s no surprise that they’ve piqued the interest of their well-established competitors.

These industry stalwarts, renowned for their legal battles over technological superiority, have voiced their reservations. Perhaps they are grappling with concerns about the newcomer’s digital capabilities or the potential erosion of their customer base.

In this unfolding narrative, the spotlight has shifted towards the underdog—the new entrant. However, the industry leaders have strategically introduced challenges, creating an uneven playing field.

This scenario underscores the formidable obstacles that newcomers encounter when entering an industry dominated by established giants. These newcomers seek to carve out a distinctive niche and offer consumers alternative choices. It’s becoming increasingly evident that legacy telcos, with their significant influence, may be hesitant to embrace change, opting to adhere to traditional business models.

This resistance to change not only impedes their own progress but also hampers the broader advancement of the industry, limiting exploration of emerging technologies and innovative solutions. In contrast, the new player represents fresh perspectives and a sincere commitment to empowering consumers claiming to offer a 2 minutes onboarding experience, delivery to their doorstep and a digital and seamless customer service experience. Their determination to challenge existing norms stems from their desire to ensure individuals have an array of options, fostering healthy competition that ultimately benefits the entire industry.

