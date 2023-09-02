Asia Cup 2023 live streaming – How to watch Pakistan vs India match?

The most anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs. India, will be available on a variety of platforms depending on your location. You may simply live stream the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India by using one of the services listed below.

When the Men in Green take on their neighbour in the stadium, viewership for any competition skyrockets.

Pakistan won the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal by a massive margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium, which may explain why Pakistan’s team management decided to remain with the same playing XI against India tomorrow.

Pakistan vs India Match Timing

The much-awaited Pakistan vs India’s Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today (2 September 2023) at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time (PST) and it can be live streamed through a few different platforms.

How to Live Stream Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 Match?

You can live stream Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 match through Tapmad and Tamasha, while it will be available for viewing on PTV Sports and ASports as well. However, if you’re from India, you can also watch the live streaming for Asia Cup 2023’s India vs Pakistan match on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Are you excited for the match between Pakistan and India? Let us know in the comments below.