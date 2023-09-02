Rupee gains 7 paisas against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday was strengthened by 7 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 305.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 305.53. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 329.5 and Rs 332.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.18 paisa to close at Rs 331.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 332.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 1 paisa and stood at Rs 2.10, whereas a decrease of 55 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 387.42 as compared to the last closing of Rs 387.97. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 and 1 paisa to close at Rs 83.16 and Rs 81.44 respectively.