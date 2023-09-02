PSX turns around, gains 310 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday and gained 310.24 points, showing growth of 0.69 percent, closing at 45,312.66 points against 45,002.41 points the previous trading day.

A total of 161,824,998 shares were traded during the day as compared to 287,356,194 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 4.464 billion against Rs 12.303 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 294 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 81 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Nishat ChunPow with 14,182,000 shares at Rs 17.97 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 12,700,976 shares at Rs 1.15 per share and Al-Shaheer Corporation with 12,148,327 shares at Rs 9.50 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 89.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company with Rs 52.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 987.71.

Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 34.99 per share closing at Rs 8,90.01; followed by Premium Textile with Rs 29.98 decline to close at Rs 370.15.