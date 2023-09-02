Minister resolves to eliminate terrorism

Caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti Friday while reiterating the resolve for the elimination of terrorism from the country said that all possible measures would be taken for maintaining peace to achieve the goals of development and prosperity of the nation. The minister, while addressing the passing out Ceremony of Pakistan Coast Guard’s 43rd Basic Recruit Training Course here, said that valiant nations face difficult situations gallantly and Pakistani nation’s unwavering resolve against violence and terrorism could not be shattered. “Terrorists wanted to impose their extremist ideology on 240 million people of Pakistan by violence and acts of intimidation but we will not surrender and encounter all forms and manifestations of violence with courage and unity,” he vowed and urged that the entire nation should demonstrate unity in the war against terrorism and bust the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan forces.

Sarfraz Bugti expressing condolence to the families of Jawans of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty said, “The entire nation is proud of unmatched sacrifices of valiant armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the safe, secure, and prosperous future of Pakistan.”

“Sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army, para-military forces, Police, Levies, and people of Pakistan in the war against terrorism will be remembered forever,” he maintained. The interior minister said, “The government envisions Balochistan as the future of Pakistan and a peaceful Balochistan is a beacon of hope for strong Pakistan as this vast province was bestowed with precious natural resources and could attain the status of the jugular vein in the economy of the country.” Unfortunately, some terrorist elements and their anti-state activities were not only obstructing the development of the province but they were also trying to delude the youth, he noted.