28 universities start-ups win HEC Innovator Seed Fund

As many as 28 startups hailing from different universities in the country have won the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Innovator Seed Fund (ISF) under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) Program for grant of up to Rs.10 million each for their groundbreaking innovative business ideas.

In this connection, HEC held a two-day National Pitching Competition under ISF, wherein as many as 65 startups competed with their innovative entrepreneurial startups in the areas of Agriculture, Food Resource and Agri Tech, E-commerce and Smart Retail, Education and EdTech, Emerging Technologies, Health Care and Health Tech, Housing Construction and Manufacturing, Sustainable Development, Climate and Energy, and Transportation and Logistics.