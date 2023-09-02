IG Punjab approves funds for treatment of police ghazis

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, all possible measures are being taken for the effective use of available resources for the health and welfare of the police force, in continuation of these initiatives, the welfare branch has released more than Rs. 28 lakh for the treatment of police ghazis and injured personnel. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, approved the release of funds on cases sent from various districts, including Lahore.

According to the details, the injured Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal and Constable Mohammad Asad Zameer were given Rs 10 lakh each. Ghazi Constable Qasim Ali was given Rs. 3 lakh, and Driver Constable Asad Mehmood was given Rs. 2.5 lakh. Constable Muhammad Faisal was given Rs. 2 lakh, while Ghazi Constable Muhammad Bilal was given Rs. 1 lakh.

The Compensation Award Committee, under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, had sent documents to IG Punjab for the release of funds in the above-mentioned cases. The Compensation Award Committee carefully reviewed the applications and documents received from various districts and field formations of the province. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar as members attended the meeting.

Under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a crackdown is underway across the country and abroad to arrest the offenders involved in the crimes of murder, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom. In this regard, Punjab Police have arrested another proclaimed offender who was trying to escape abroad from the airport.

According to details, Imran, a dangerous advertiser wanted in a murder case by Gujranwala police, was trying to flee abroad. A team of the Punjab Police Special Operation Cell had added the name of the accused to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). The accused, which was identified during the record checking at the airport, was arrested and handed over to the concerned police for further action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while congratulating the concern team on the arrest of an A-category proclaimed offender, said that the legal process should be completed as soon as possible and the accused should be punished. IG Punjab further said that efforts should be made to arrest other offenders while proceeding with the investigation of the cases based on scientific evidence.

Information sharing with FIA, INTERPOL, and other agencies should be ensured on a regular basis. IG Punjab directed that proclaimed offenders involved in high-profile cases should be given real punishment by being arrested.

Commendation Certificates ceremony held at Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club, Lahore: A special ceremony was held at Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club in honor of the officers who performed excellent duty. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed awarded CC-I certificates to 22 officers of Special Branch for their excellent performance. According to the details, the serving officers from different regions and districts of the province were awarded certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfikar Hameed directed the officers who received the commendation certificates to perform their duties more diligently and said that they should do the work of monitoring and surveillance with full diligence to eliminate crimes and maintain peace and order in society. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed further said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, officers will continue to be encouraged for their excellent performance.