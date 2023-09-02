NAVTTC BoM approves enhancements to Youth Skill Program

The Board of Management (BoM) of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) gave mutual consent on several proposals pertaining to the efficient and result oriented implementation of Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program (Skills for All) to equip youth with state of the art and emerging technologies to gain employability in the national and global job markets. The 26th BoM meeting was held at NAVTTC HQs with the Chairman NAVTTC, Mr. Shahid Khan in the chair. On this occasion, the Chairman appreciated the participation of the members and urged for maximum participation of private sector to bring the TVET sector of Pakistan at par with international standards.

Mr. Muhammad Aamir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC, briefed the board members on progress and development of the ongoing “Skills for All” Program. Skills for All Program, is one of the most important components of Youth Program aimed at enhancing the skills of youth through quality professional skill-based training. The Board members were apprised of the NAVTTC’s achievements in revamping the TVET sector. He said that NAVTTC so far has trained 300,000 youth in conventional trades including Industrial stitching, Plumbing, Culinary Arts Electrician etc. and 100,000 youth in Hi-Tech trades including Data Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, Web Designing, Cloud Computing etc. He further said that we have enhanced the trainings many folds to equip maximum youth with employable skills preferably to disadvantaged segments, widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, transgenders etc. to bring them in the mainstream and play their role in national development. More than 7000 youth have been tested/certified under Takamol Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC Pakistan Skills Verification Program and got employed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The progress on the international accreditation of Pakistani institutes with internationally well reputed TVET sector organizations such as UK Naric and Turku Vocational Institute, progress on the MoUs for skill development with various internationally recognized institutes and agencies were also remained the focus of the meeting.

The Board members appreciated the efforts of management of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for excellent contribution in imparting high demand skills trainings among youth. The Board members also appreciated Chairman NAVTTC, Mr. Shahid Khan for successful implementation of NAVTTC-Takamol Saudi Arabia Skill Verification program (SVP) and International accreditation of 10 TVET institutes.

The Board members and NAVTTC management agreed to further scale up and extend the scope of the Hi-tech trainings for youth, a valuable asset for Pakistan as envisaged by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training. A number of policy decisions were taken in the Board meeting to uplift the TVET sector.