Pakistani delegation visits Xinjiang to strengthen Sino-Pak ties

A six-member high-level Pakistani delegation recently visited China’s Xinjiang region. It was led by the former Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal. The delegation’s objective was to explore collaboration opportunities and deepen mutual understanding between Pakistan and China through Xinjiang. During their visit, the delegation engaged in constructive discussions with Xinjiang representatives on trade, investment, and infrastructure development. Both parties reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing bilateral trade and identifying new avenues for economic collaboration. Xinjiang’s strategic position as a gateway to Eurasian markets was underscored as a significant opportunity for Pakistan to broaden its exports. The delegation observed the rapid advancements made in various sectors in Xinjiang. They attended the China-Eurasia Expo 2023 in Urumqi, toured the Cloud Computing Center, visited a state-of-the-art hospital in Kalamay, and had a productive meeting with Ma Xingrui, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee & Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.