Jamal Shah inaugurates week-long cultural activities in connection with Defence Day

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah formally inaugurated a week-long cultural activity being organized in connection with the Pakistan Defence Day.

In this regard, a special exhibition of warfare artifacts opened at Islamabad Museum located at Sir Syed Memorial.

Talking to media, Jamal Shah highlighted the importance of the participation of children and youth in the mega cultural and literary activities.

National Heritage and Culture Division and its attached departments have planned a series of cultural activities and events aimed at highlighting the importance of patriotism and sacrifices.

The minister said that the cultural activities included live performances, stage plays, puppet theatres, musical concerts, exhibitions, artisans at work, seminars and tableaus.

Jamal Shah said that Defence Day is an opportunity for Pakistanis to reaffirm their commitment to National unity and harmony. He said that 6th September is an important day in the history of our country and in this aspect all the attached departments have planned special cultural events to highlight the sacrifices of our national heroes.

He also said that a national songs mega musical event would be organized in which renowned singers would sing national songs to mark the day in a befitting manner.