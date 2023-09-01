Iman Ali and Abrarul Haq to reunite after 23 years

Popular actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Imran Ali will soon show her beauty in singer Abrarul Haq’s new song.

Yesterday, the news was doing the rounds on social media that Iman Ali will soon be seen in Abrarul Haq’s new song “Rano”, but now she herself has confirmed the news.

The actress has shared a story on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram, in which she said she would appear in the new song of ‘Tere Rang Rang’ singer. Remember that Iman Ali was first seen 23 years ago in Abrar-ul-Haq’s most popular song ‘Sanu Tere Naal Pyaar Hoya’ and this song is still ruling the hearts of music lovers.