Kim Kardashian reacts after TikToker claims SKIMS Shapewear saved her life

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear doubled as armor during a life-threatening moment. Bible. To rewind a bit: TikToker Angelina Wiley recounted being shot four times on New Year’s Eve in a video posted to her account earlier this year, explaining that the bodysuit she wore from Kim’s line played a vital role in saving her life.

“The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit,” the 22-year-old said in her May 18 video. “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.” The Kansas City native quipped, “Call it fate or Jesus, but imma call it Kim.” And in a follow-up TikTok posted July 15, Angelina shared yet another detail proving that her purchase would go above and beyond expectations, especially considering the timing.

“It was so sad because that was the first day I got to wear it,” she said, “because I bought it and it finally got delivered to my house December 31st.”

As for Kim, she took notice of Angelina’s video detailing her experience, reposting the clip to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “wowww,” and the praying hands emoji, per Forbes. And after a fellow TikToker commented about Kim’s repost, Angelina responded that she “still can’t believe it.” According to local outlet KCTV, Angelina was one of two people caught in the crosshairs of gunfire near a food truck in Kansas City, Missouri. The incident left her with multiple injuries including a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis. The second victim also sustainined life-threatening injuries.

In Angelina’s most recent video, the 22-year-old also shared that one of the bullets she was hit with remains in her stomach, as doctors determined that it would be a “higher risk to take it out.”

After the shooting, her family posted a GoFundMe.