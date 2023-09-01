Javed Sheikh expresses concerns regarding increasing electricity bills

Javed Sheikh, a famous actor of Pakistani film and drama industry, also expressed his concerns regarding the ever increasing electricity bills.

In his appearance in a morning show, he said that all and sundry were in pain over the increase in electricity bills and said that the huge increase in electricity bills had left everyone worried adding the IMF was saying that electricity bills would have to be paid.

While calling the situation in Pakistan a ‘great tragedy’ he expressed his wonder how the middle class will live on ordinary salary and how would they pay the electricity bill? Upon being asked the bill he received this month, he answered Rs 150,000 mentioning that it was much higher than the previous month.