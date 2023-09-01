Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to kick off their Asia Cup campaign

KANDY: Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets to kick off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here. Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored fifties for the winning side to get them over the line. While chasing the 165-run target, Sri Lanka had slipped to 43-3 but Asalanka and Samarawickrama added 78 runs in 119 balls to ensure that the Islanders stayed on track of victory. Samarawickrama scored 54 runs in 77 balls with the help of six fours. Meanwhile, Asalanka remained unbeaten on 62 runs in 92 balls which included five fours and a maximum.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 2-29 in 10 overs. Bangladesh had set a target of 165 runs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh were dismissed for 164 in 42.4 overs as Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 89 runs in 122 balls.

Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only four batters could get into double figures. Matheesha Pathirana bagged figures of 4-32 in 7.4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers. Sri Lanka have an injury-riddled squad with several key players like all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara missing the Asian event.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a massive blow as wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das was ruled out of the tournament. Bangladesh are led by the experienced Shakib Al Hasan and have veterans like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mehedi Hassan. The Sri Lankan team is led by Dasun Shanaka and have experienced personnel like Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana and Dhanajaya de Silva.