Honour killing: Man extradited from Pakistan to Italy for daughter’s murder

A man who was wanted for the honor killing of his daughter, a Pakistani-Italian citizen, was apprehended in his native Pakistani village and extradited to Italy for trial.

Shabbar Abbas was detained in November of last year on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old daughter Saman Abbas, who vanished in April 2021 after refusing to go to Pakistan for an arranged marriage, according to the justice minister of Italy.

The development was described as a “step forward to allow justice to run its full course after a horrific crime” in a statement by Carlo Nordio, the justice minister of Italy.

The suspect was headed to Italy, he added.

Human remains were discovered more than a year after the teen victim went missing in the northern Italian town of Novellara, and they were recognized by dental records.

The family’s outrage, according to the prosecution, was caused by learning that Abbas had a boyfriend in Italy.

They claim she was murdered when she went back to the family home to retrieve some paperwork after temporarily residing nearby while being looked after by social services.

The death of the father’s daughter has been refuted. Her uncle and two of her cousins were both extradited from France to stand trial.