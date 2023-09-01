Solangi takes notice of alleged torture, arrest of senior journalist from Swat

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has taken notice of the alleged torture and arrest of Fayyaz Zafar, a senior journalist from Swat. Discussing the incident with relevant authorities, he emphasized the importance of conducting an impartial investigation into the incident. The caretaker federal minister of information has sought a report of the torture and arrest of Fayyaz Zafar, said a press release. He asserted that the authority of the office must not be employed to stifle the voice of journalists. He affirmed his commitment to closely monitor the progress of Fayyaz Zafar’s case. The Information Minister said the government firmly believed in freedom of expression and media, in accordance with the constitution.