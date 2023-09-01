ARY Laguna DHA Gujranwala marks milestone with groundbreaking ceremony

The much-anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for ARY Laguna DHA Gujranwala took place on August 31, 2023, at the ARY Laguna site in DHA Gujranwala. Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, HI (M) graced the event as the Chief Guest, accompanied by the chairman of ARY Group, Salman Iqbal.

In a momentous declaration, Salman Iqbal, chairman of ARY Group, unveiled that the forthcoming ARY Laguna will transform the landscape of DHA Gujranwala with the development of the world’s largest crystal lagoon in the center of Punjab. This groundbreaking project promises not only to redefine luxury living but also to establish a global benchmark in real estate development.

The ceremony witnessed a gathering of influential dignitaries, prominent stakeholders, and esteemed guests, all of whom shared the excitement of this remarkable initiative. ARY Laguna DHA Gujranwala aims to blend innovation, opulence, and sustainability in perfect cohesion offering a unique living experience that resonates with the aspirations of modern society. With this groundbreaking ceremony, ARY Laguna DHA Gujranwala sets its course on an ambitious journey toward shaping the future of luxury living. The project’s grand vision and commitment to excellence are poised to make it a standout landmark on both the national and international stages.