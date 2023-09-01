EU’s Borrell says Gabon coup followed flawed election

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted Thursday the military coup in Gabon could not be compared to the crisis in Niger, arguing officers intervened after ousted president Ali Bongo won an unfair election. “Naturally, military coups are not the solution, but we must not forget that in Gabon there had been elections full of irregularities,” he said, arguing a rigged vote could amount to a civilian “institutional coup”.

Borrell was speaking just ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers at which they were to discuss how to help west Africa’s ECOWAS regional group handle the July 26 military takeover in Niger.