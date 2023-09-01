Promising vaccine developed for cattle and buffaloes

In a significant stride towards combatting brucellosis, Dr. Saeed-ul-Hassan Khan from the Department of Zoology, Quaid-i-Azam University, and his dedicated research team have achieved a breakthrough. Supported by a grant from the Pakistan Science Foundation, their pioneering work has led to the development of a novel vaccine targeting brucellosis in cattle and buffaloes. Rigorous trials involving mice and cattle have yielded promising outcomes, showcasing the new vaccine’s superiority over the conventional S19 vaccine. This remarkable achievement marks a turning point in the battle against brucellosis. The vaccine exhibits tremendous potential as a live vaccine candidate for local cattle and buffalo populations. As we anticipate further advancements and approvals, this breakthrough brings hope for effectively curbing the spread of brucellosis in both livestock and humans.

Brucellosis, a significant bacterial infection affecting cattle, buffaloes, and various livestock species, has garnered global concern due to its widespread occurrence and potential human transmission. In several countries, including Pakistan, the prevalence of this disease is on the rise, impacting both animal and human populations. The devastating consequences of brucellosis include abortions in female animals leading to substantial economic losses in the livestock sector. Recognizing the urgency of addressing this challenge, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has elevated brucellosis to a priority status. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) strongly advocates for livestock vaccination in regions where the disease prevails, aiming to curb its transmission to humans.