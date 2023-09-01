IG Punjab distributes wheelchairs to special children of police staff

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children with different physical disabilities.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 40 more children of police employees will be given wheelchairs with the support of a private organization. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police will provide wheelchairs to physically challenged children of police employees across Punjab in collaboration with a private organization (Milestone).

Priority measures are being taken for the treatment of special children. As many as 15000 rupees monthly stipend is also being given to the physically challenged children of police employees. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of to distributed wheelchairs among special children of police employees at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that he is grateful for the support of Shafiqur Rehman, a private organization for providing electric wheelchairs.

In the event, wheelchairs have been given to the children of police officers posted in various units and districts including Special Protection Unit, PHP. The parents of the children thanked the Chief Punjab Police for providing wheelchairs. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the event.