Pakpattan police recover drug 45 million of worth

The pakpattan police arrested 764 drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth 45 million, during the last 4 monts. According to the spokesman, on the direction of IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the police during the grand operations against drug peddlers, in the district, a total 433 kg hashish, 84 kg opium, 4 kg Herion, 52 grams ice, 9291 liters alcohol, 3059 liters liqure and 47 furnaces were recovered from the arrested drug dealers. The citizen expressing satisfaction on these actions of Pakpattan police against drug dealers , he said and added that in addition, the Pakpattan police arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggling gang, which involved smuggling of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, during the current operation,and more than 126 kg drugs were also recovered. The DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat has said that, according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, crackdown is ongoing against drug dealers, across the Punjab and would remain in progress to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the society. The Pakpattan Police was striving hard to save its young generation from drugs, he added. and said that all resources are being used to root out this mence. He appeal the citizen to Identify the elements involved in this disgraceful business, so that strict action can be taken against them.