Alvi emphasizes quality training, problem-solving skills for civil servants

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need to impart quality training to civil servants and equipping them with essential skills such as problem-solving, fast decision-making, and efficient management of resources to ensure good governance and improve service delivery.

He said that bureaucracy must be more responsive to people’s needs and focus on solving problems being faced by the country in different sectors, particularly health, education, and community services. The president expressed these views while chairing 23rd meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Establishment Division, Inamullah Khan Dharejo, Rector NSPP, Dr Ijaz Munir, and other members of the BOG. During the meeting, the president urged the need for making collaborative efforts with different national and international organizations and educational institutions to conduct research and provide quality training to civil servants.

He said that NSPP should consider providing short-term training courses and updating its training modules along modern lines to equip bureaucrats with the latest skills and improve their efficiency and performance. The president further stated that NSPP should deal with cases of inefficiency and misconduct as per rules, besides taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability within NSPP and its subsidiary institutions.

President Alvi urged the NSPP to integrate Artificial Intelligence, utilize online and hybrid modes of learning in its training procedures and standard operating procedures (SOPs), and upgrade its education modules to fine tune civil servants’ skills for making timely and informed decisions.

This, he said, would help deliver efficient and quality services to the general public as well as help in the automation of trade, commerce and business-related processes and procedures, which were paramount for speedy and meaningful development and progress of the country.

He also emphasized the launch of short-duration training courses to impart specific and sector-specific skills required by the government officers for better service delivery in special and technical disciplines. The meeting was briefed about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the 22nd meeting of the BOG, besides discussing various administrative and financial matters of NSPP.

It was informed that the National Development Internship Program (Policy) had been adopted and the process of hiring the internees would be finalized with the assistance of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The meeting also agreed to expedite the process of appointment of Dean of the National Institute of Public Policy.

Furthermore, Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Nadeem Jan called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to national health in the country.

The president emphasized special focus on issues of breast cancer, growing population and mental health in the country.