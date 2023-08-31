Hareem Farooq mirrors glamour in bridal looks

Hareem Farooq is one of the most prolific actresses and loves to maintain strong connections with her fans through social media. She always comes up with mesmerising snaps on her social media accounts. Sometimes she shares her daily life activities; other times she posts her photoshoots. This time around, she shared snaps of her bridal photoshoot, in which she is seen putting on a bluish embroidered bridal ensemble. The way she flashed her infectious smile during the snaps took them to the next level. For the photos, she captioned, “The perfect look for your perfect Nikkah day. Had an amazing day shooting with some amazing people.” Fans started to pen their feedback in the comments section by dropping plenty of comments and emoticons. In the comments box, one of the users dropped the heart emoticons to praise the starlet. Few days back, she dropped a reel, which begins with Hareem in a simple outfit, but it quickly changes to reveal her in a stunning bridal gown. She is seen wearing elaborate jewellery and her hair is styled in a traditional way. The reel has been met with rave reviews from Farooq’s fans, who have commented on how beautiful she looks. One of the fans wrote, “Amazing”. Another of the fans dropped emoticons to praise the starlet. Hareem Farooq is an inch closer to amass three million followers on Instagram handle.