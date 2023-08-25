Sindh industries to face 48-hour hiatus in gas supply

All industries and power plants in Sindh will be without gas for 48 hours beginning Saturday, according to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a company notification, the supply would be cut off due to low gas pressure in the system. Low pressure in the line has resulted in a reduced supply of gas.

“Due to the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in depletion of line pack/low pressure in the system.

“Pursuant to Clause 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to approved Sectoral priority order, all industries including Power Generation Units will remain closed according to the below-mentioned schedule:

“From Saturday August 26, 2023 (8am) to Monday August 28, 2023 (8am).”

Gas will be supplied as per the approved priority order, the company said. It warned that strict action would be taken if anyone was found in violation during the gas holiday period.

“The company will take strict action against any violation observed during the Gas Holiday Period and gas supplies will be disconnected for atleast 7 days,” the statement added.