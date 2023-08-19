Siemens drops sponsorship of Bayern Munchen football club

BERLIN: Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has ended its sponsorship of football club Bayern Munchen, the German company confirmed on Friday. A Siemens spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuters that the decision “was not taken lightly.” German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche had first reported on the decision. It said Siemens had not extended the partnership, which ran until June 30. The spokesperson said Siemens’ corporate strategy had changed since the partnership began in 2017, affecting its sponsorship activities. “In the future, we will focus our partnerships even more on new products, our digital portfolio and sustainable technologies to best support our corporate strategy,” the spokesperson added.