New art reveals what the perfect engagement ring looks like

New AI-generated art has revealed the perfect engagement ring for couples right now, based on which design elements Americans are the most interested in.

The ring, imagined by precious metal specialists SD Bullion, looked at the search volume beyond keywords related to an engagement ring’s shape, setting, band, carat, metal, stone and optional extras – and used an AI image generator to visualise the results. And it turns out that the nation’s ideal ring resembles future queen Kate Middleton’s iconic ring – except the blue of the opal is a touch lighter than her sapphire and her accent diamonds are only placed around the main stone rather than on the band.

While blue sapphires reportedly symbolise sincerity and loyalty, an opal invokes inspiration, passion and fidelity – so both are perfectly appropriate for a declaration of love.

Other celebrities with an oval-cut engagement ring include Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande and Kourtney Kardashian – although they’ve opted for diamonds over opals.

Opal is also the birthstone for those born in October, so many soon-to-be fiancés may be keen to incorporate the stone to celebrate their beloved one’s special day.

However, it is surprising that so many Americans are keen to have opal in an item they’ll constantly wear, as they’re prone to scratching and breaking due to being a soft gemstone. Therefore, many jewellers suggest that they’re not appropriate for everyday wear.

At least longevity appears to be at the forefront when it comes to the metal, as most proposers opted for platinum, the most durable of the precious metals.

Despite featuring a classic solitaire stone as the main event, the ring is more ostentatious due to the pavé band. No expense has been spared either, as most nationwide searches were for a 2.0-carat stone – despite the average reportedly being 1.08 carats The dream ring could also be more expensive, as opals can go for as much as $6,000 per carat, while platinum is typically four times more expensive than gold. Given that the national average cost of an engagement ring is $6,000, according to the Knot 2022 Jewellery and Engagement Study, proposers determined to purchase a similar ring to the dream version could well spend more than double the average. Another factor that could drive up the price is if people decide to add a personal touch to the ring before proposing – with the data showing that incorporating vintage elements are the most likely extra, followed by adding engraving and choosing a bespoke design. For those who aren’t sold on the AI-imagined ring, other popular gemstone choices came out as moissanite – despite being very rare, morganite, emerald and aquamarine. The second-most popular band style after cathedral came out as bypass – when the band coils around the finger with the ends not meeting – and the sharper-looking knife edge.

The stone shape that ranked behind an oval was emerald. Luckily, those who don’t want to spring for a two-carat stone will be pleased to find out that the second-most popular choice is a more modest one-carat ring, while the second-most popular metal is white gold. According to the Knot study, roughly half of people start to plan their proposal two to three months in advance – and with engagement season running from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day, now is the time that many will start searching for their partner’s perfect ring. Google Trends data also supports this, as searches for ‘engagement rings’ have risen by almost a third overall since mid-July, with New York accounting for the majority, followed by Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Over the same period, Missouri searched most for an ‘opal engagement ring’, followed by Colorado and Oregon – suggesting these states would be particularly drawn to the AI ring.

Speaking on the findings, an SD Bullion spokesperson said: “As proposal season is just a few months away, it’s likely that a fair few loved-up people are ready to start shopping for an engagement ring – which can be quite daunting and confusing if they haven’t done their research.

“When you think of an engagement ring, you probably imagine something minimalist and classic, as is traditional. However, it’s surprising to discover that most Americans prefer a statement ring – as a pavé option with a ‘fussier’ stone like an opal is quite a departure.

“However, with numerous influential – and fashionable – celebrities opting for a similar design, it’s no surprise that these bolder design choices are becoming more popular.”