Hania stuns in ethnic attire

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir sets millions of hearts racing with her ethnic look in the latest viral reel. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Hania Aamir posted yet another style reel from a recent glam-up, probably during her London trip.

The diva flaunted ethnic chic at best in her white and gold floor-length kalidar from a local designer, adorned with quintessential desi girl accents. She styled the otherwise simpler fit with some mandatory jhumkas, long tousled hair, subtle glam makeup and striking red nails.

The now-viral reel video, with ‘Kaavaalaa’ and ‘Oo Antava’ mashup in the background, was watched by more than 4.7 million users on the social site and received love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped compliments for the fashionista in the comments section.

Earlier, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star also posted a three-picture gallery of the same look, as the actor posed in lush green parks of the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the recently-concluded drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.