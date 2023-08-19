Zara Noor Abbas bids birthday greetings to brother

Famed actress Zara Noor Abbas is an expert at winning over followers quickly with her captivating performance and catchy social media posts.

On the occasion of her brother Ahmad Abbas Gill’s birthday, the “Zebaish” actor shared a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram.

Zara’s brother can be seen seated on her lap in the picture. Happy birthday,” Zara wrote as the description for the image. You’ll spend all of time in my arms in this position, and when time runs out, we’ll start over. I hope life gives you nothing but the finest. Ameen.”

In little time at all, fans began to respond to the retro image by leaving several comments and emojis.

One user commented, “So cute.” His birthday greetings continued to Zara’s brother. Zara Noor Abbas has accumulated more than 6.3 million followers on Instagram.