Bilal Ashraf’s mother passes away

Bilal Ashraf, a prominent Pakistani television and film actor is currently facing a challenging time as he mourns the passing of his mother.

The news of his mother’s demise was shared by acclaimed Pakistani director and actor Ehteshamuddin, who took to Instagram to convey the sad news.

Ehteshamuddin’s heartfelt post read, “Bilal Ashraf’s mother passed away.. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un. Please keep her in your prayers, may Allah grant her the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Please note that her Namaz-e-Janazah will be held today after Namaz-e-Isha at Majid Noorul Islam, Zamzama, DHA, Phase 5.”

Bilal Ashraf has gained recognition not only for his acting prowess but also for his meaningful contributions to Pakistani entertainment through his role in dramas and movies, like “Superstar,” “Jannan” and “Yalghar.” His recent performance in the popular drama “Yunhi” has garnered praise from viewers and critics alike. This news of his mother’s passing comes as a blow to Bilal Ashraf and his loved ones. As he navigates through this difficult time, the support and condolences of his fans, friends, and the entire entertainment community have been pouring in.

Just a few days prior to this tragic event, Bilal Ashraf shared a heartfelt post expressing gratitude for the acceptance of prayers.

While the actor continues to grapple with his loss, his fans and well-wishers are offering their prayers and support, hoping that he finds strength and solace during this challenging period.