Alizeh Shah clears the air on torture allegations

Well-known Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has addressed the accusations brought forth by fellow actress Minsa Malik.

The controversy arose when Minsa Malik filed a police complaint against Alizeh Shah, alleging instances of torture and threats during their work together. Malik claimed that Alizeh Shah subjected her to physical torture, throwing a burning cigarette and hitting her with shoes during a shoot. In response, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram to share the account of Ayesha Jahangir Malik, a blogger who witnessed the incident.

According to Ayesha Jahangir, the altercation began with Minsa Malik slapping the Ehd-e-Wafa actress, which escalated the conflict. Jahangir clarified that it was Malik who initiated the physical aggression and Alizeh Shah had the support of the crew and fellow artists. The incident occurred around 6pm after Shah had finished her shoot and she remained on set until midnight. In light of the differing perspectives, Ayesha Jahangir advised not to jump to conclusions based solely on social media posts without considering the other side of the story. Sharing Ayesha Jahangir Malik’s account, Alizeh Shah captioned her post with “Truth does not hide,” suggesting her commitment to transparency in the situation.