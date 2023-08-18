Certificates presented to highest achievers of CCO, GBO program at Sindh Bank

Mr. Riaz Nazarali Chanara, Chief Executive of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), along with Mr. Muhammed Anwaar Sheikh, COO/Acting President of Sindh Bank, presented certificates to the highest achievers of the Certified Cash Officers and General Banking Officers Program at Sindh Bank’s Head Office, Karachi. Heads of Human Resource & Development, Operations, Compliance, Training and Group Business were also part of the event.

Sindh Bank Ltd has established a collaborative partnership with the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) to deliver comprehensive professional training to its Officers at every level, started with Cash Officers (COs) and General Banking Officers (GBOs).

This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of these personnel by offering them a comprehensive certified program, similar to those offered by other leading financial institutions in the country. Through this collaboration, Sindh Bank intends to equip its officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles, contribute effectively to the bank’s operations, and provide exceptional service to clients and customers.

The bank is being transformed to position itself as the preferred choice for customers seeking reliable banking services. This transformation emphasizes human resource development, stability, innovation, and personalized relationships. By ensuring a stable outlook, adopting modern technologies, and tailoring services to individual needs, the bank aims to provide an exceptional and trustworthy banking experience, standing out as “The Preferred Bank in Pakistan”.