LHC orders to produce Hassaan Niazi today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to produce Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, in court today (Friday). The court ordered the inspector general of Police Punjab and other respondents to produce Hassaan Niazi, if he was in their custody. Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad passed the orders on a habeas corpus petition filed by Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, the father of Hassaan Niazi, for recovery of his son. The court also sought a reply from the respondents till August 18, says a written order of previous hearing released on Thursday.