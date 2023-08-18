UN officials push for resolution amid prolonged strife in Yemen

Two senior United Nations (UN) officials emphasized on Wednesday the urgent need for progress toward peace in Yemen, given the persistent political, economic, and humanitarian challenges the nation faces. UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg gave an update regarding his mediation initiatives both within the nation and internationally. Edem Wosornu from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the challenges and financial shortfalls hindering aid distribution to millions. “The sides continue to display general willingness to seek solutions, but this still needs to translate into concrete steps, in particular, a clear agreement on the way forward that includes restarting an inclusive Yemeni political process,” said Grundberg. For over eight years, Yemen has grappled with an extended crisis on the political, humanitarian, and developmental fronts. The preliminary truce inked in April 2022 lasted until October after being extended twice. He said that even after the truce’s expiration, the intensity of hostilities hasn’t reached the levels seen before the ceasefire and civilian casualties have markedly decreased.