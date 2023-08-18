Israel raid kills West Bank militant, wounds health worker: Palestinians

Israeli forces on Thursday killed a Palestinian militant and shot a health worker during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian and Israeli officials said. The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since early last year, with a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities. “Mustafa al-Kastouni, 32, was killed after being shot in the head, chest and abdomen by the occupation (Israeli forces) during an aggression on Jenin,” the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. Mahmud Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, told AFP that two people were injured in the raid, including a female medic who was shot in the chest and kidney.

Jenin’s deputy governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, said the woman was in a critical condition. Jamil Hardan, the owner of one of the buildings destroyed in the raid, told AFP that Israeli forces had entered Jenin at around 07:15 am. “A car stopped… followed by another silver car. Army special forces in military uniforms jumped out,” he said. “They kidnapped two young men from the street,” he said, adding that they shot Kastouni in the process. The Israeli army said its forces entered Jenin to detain wanted Palestinians, but provided no immediate comment when asked by AFP about the reported shooting of a healthcare worker.

The military said the militant, whose last name it gave as Kumbua, “was shot and killed after shooting at the forces and attempting to flee during the apprehension attempt”. Israeli forces came under live fire as they detained two people and one soldier was lightly wounded by shrapnel, the army said in a statement.