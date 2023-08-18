Djokovic enjoys stress-free win in US return at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic enjoyed a stress-free return to U.S. competition following a two year absence, after second-round opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was forced to retire after dropping the first set 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday. Djokovic has not competed in the United States since the 2021 U.S. Open final and was subsequently denied entry into the country because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He was far from his best in his 46 minutes of action, facing break points at 1-1 before serving his way out of trouble. Davidovich Fokina took a medical timeout away from the court to tend to a lower back issue while trailing 3-4 and when he returned his movement was limited and he was broken at love. Handed the opportunity to serve out the set against the ailing Spaniard, Djokovic played an uncharacteristically sloppy game, dumping a forehand into the net to hand the break back. But the 23-time major winner recovered, flicking a forehand crosscourt passing shot in the next game to capture the opener. In the first game of the second set, Davidovich Fokina took a step that further aggravated his back injury and soon after walked to the net to shake hands with Djokovic.