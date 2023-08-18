PCB re-edits video, releases new one featuring Imran Khan

LAHORE: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially released a video across various social media platforms. This video showcased memorable moments of triumph from the Pakistan cricket team’s history. However, it garnered criticism for omitting former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, a pivotal figure from the 1992 World Cup champion team. This omission led to allegations of bias from supporters of Khan. Responding to the feedback and criticism, the PCB has taken steps to rectify the situation. They have re-edited the original video and subsequently re-uploaded it. The revised video now prominently features skipper Khan’s significant contributions during the 1992 World Cup victory. Moreover, the updated promotional material from the PCB includes additional content beyond the 1992 World Cup including Misbah ul Haq’s Test mace triumph in 2016. Additionally, it brings attention to the exceptional triumph of the Pakistan women’s cricket team at the Asian Games, commemorating their accomplishments and significant contributions to the sport. The video also showcases Nida Dar’s remarkable feat of reaching 100 wickets, a milestone that enriches Pakistan’s cricketing heritage.