Retired officers to aid Punjab Police in justice, administration: IG Punjab

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to honor retired DSPs of Punjab Police. During the ceremony, IG Punjab thanked retired officers for their valuable services to the police department. During the meeting with retired DSPs, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that Punjab Police is a family, and retired officers and personnel will always remain a part of us. IG Punjab further mentioned that Punjab Police will continue to benefit from the experiences and recommendations of retired officers for the improvement of justice delivery and administrative matters. Dr. Usman Anwar shared that various projects are underway for the well-being of retired officers, personnel, and their families. The HRMIS system includes records of retired officers, and efforts are being made to prioritize the completion of all matters, including pensions, based on preferential criteria.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also awarded commemorative shields to all former DSPs. Retired officers expressed gratitude to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for the respect and honor extended by the department. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Establishment Raja Raffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsin Younas, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Logistics Ismail ur Rehman Kharak, and other officers were also present. In honor of the diligent, capable, and duty-conscious officers and personnel of Lahore Police, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, awarded cash rewards and certificates of appreciation to 50 employees from rank constable to inspector.

IG Punjab ordered the officers and personnel of Lahore Police to speed up the process of Extermination of drug busting. Special measures should be taken to bring the accused involved in motorcycle and vehicle theft to justice. IG Punjab In crime hotspot areas, the patrolling of dolphins, PRU and patrolling forces should be extended. IG Punjab A series of cash awards are being given to officers and personnel with outstanding performance by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. As part of this series, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to honor the diligent, capable, and dutyful officers and personnel of Lahore Police.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded cash rewards and commendatory certificates to 50 employees from rank constable to inspector, among the recipients of awards were Inspector Aamir Iqbal, Qamar Sajid, Ijaz Rasool, Zahid Saleem and Muhammad Raza, including officers and personnel posted in CCPO Office, Investigation, Operations and CIA. IG Punjab ordered the officers and personnel of the Lahore Police who received awards to speed up the process of drug eradication and said that daily intelligence-based operations are being conducted to eradicate drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels.

IG Punjab said that the feature of search from National ID card has also been added in the crime prevention app, the process of arresting proclaimed offenders through Facetrap app should be accelerated. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that special measures should be taken to bring the suspects involved in motorcycle and vehicle theft to justice and the patrolling of Dolphin, Peru and patrolling forces should be extended in the crime hot spot areas of the provincial capital. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present during the ceremony.