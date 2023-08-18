Pet chicken paid as fee to lawyer

A young boy paid a lawyer to represent his uncle in a criminal case and bail him out of prison with his pet chicken.

Due to a lack of funds to pay the lawyer, Ayan, who was raised by his uncle Mohsin Abbas, brought his pet chicken to an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. In tears, he handed over his favourite rooster to the counsel.

According to the lawyer, Abbas was arrested in Pattoki, and the police allegedly demanded a Rs25,000 bribe to release him.

According to the counsel, Abbas’ family paid the money, but instead of being released, he was turned over to Lahore police.

There was solid evidence that Abbas was not involved in any kind of crime, Abbas’s lawyer claimed.