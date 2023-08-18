Minister enforces ban on indecent stage plays at Al-Hamra Mall Road

The Punjab Information and Culture Minister, Amir Mir, has instituted a comprehensive prohibition on commercial stage plays at Al-Hamra Mall Road in Lahore. Consequently, all play bookings have been revoked. This decisive measure has been prompted by the persistent presence of indecent dances and the proliferation of vulgarity under the guise of stage performances. Following reports of dancers engaging in lewd routines and vulgar dance performances during theatrical presentations at Al-Hamra Mall Road, Amir Mir, in consultation with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has promptly halted the staging of immodest stage plays. Notably, directives have been issued not only to bar offending dancers and producers, but also to take punitive actions against them. Simultaneously, formal complaints have led to the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) against dancers involved in disseminating explicit content. Culture Minister Amir Mir has articulated that the sole utilization of Al-Hamra Mall Road will henceforth be reserved for literary and cultural endeavors.