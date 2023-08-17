E-passports: Fee structure, procedure, renewal

Following Islamabad, the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General of Immigration and Passports began issuing e-passports from all passport offices around the country.

In June, the federal government introduced e-passports. At the time, then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah declared that the facility, which had hitherto been available only to diplomatic and government employees, would be extended to residents of Islamabad first, and later to other countries.

The directorate turned to X, formerly Twitter, on July 25 to announce that the first-ever passport filed for through the Inland Online Application had been printed and dispatched.

After inauguration of Inland Online Passport Renewal facility in Pakistan, Directorate General Immigration and Passports has started processing of online applications, the first ever Passport applied through Inland Online Application is printed and shipped today. pic.twitter.com/m35EQ0IZMH — Directorate General Immigration & Passports (@DGIPofficial) July 25, 2023

Today, the directorate has issued the fee schedule for e-passports, which is as follows:

As per the schedule, the normal fee of 36 pages for a 5-year e-passport is Rs9000.

The fee of 36 page urgent e-passport has been set at Rs15,000.

The normal fee of a 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs16,500.

While the fee for an urgent 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs27,000.

The normal fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is fixed at Rs13,500.

The urgent fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is Rs. 22500.

The normal fee for a 72-page ten-year passport is Rs24,750.

The fee for an urgent 72-page ten-year passport is Rs40,500.

Under the schedule, normal passport fees will remain as before.

The fee schedule has come into effect from August 16, the schedule announced.