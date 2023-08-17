Gold rates up by Rs 900 to Rs 223,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 223,800 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 222,900 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 771 to Rs 191,872 from Rs 191,101 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 175,883 from Rs 175,176, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,905 from $1,903, the association reported. APP